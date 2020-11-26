NEW YORK - If this was any other year, the day before Thanksgiving would typically find thousand of people checking out Macy’s annual balloon inflation event by the American Museum of Natural History, and then lots of those people would spend their hard earned money at nearby business.

But that was not the case this year.

“Nobody’s coming. You see now it’s empty,” says Miguel Rodriguez, who has worked at Bagels and Co. on Amsterdam Avenue nearly 14 years.

The cancellation of Macy’s annual balloon inflation event led to a night before Thanksgiving that played out more like a nightmare.

“Every year is crazy,” Rodriguez says. “The line is around the corner!”

Not this year. Instead of dealing with long lines of people who had just seen the balloons get inflated, Rodriguez says they got the exact opposite of what they needed.

“We need the business with this pandemic,” he says. “It’s difficult. You don’t have money for the rent.”

Also feeling less-than-inflated numbers due to the cancellation of this year’s balloon inflation event was Made in New York Pizza, also on Amsterdam Avenue.

“This year, as you see, few people around, no one outside,”’said Made in New York Pizza co-owner Samuel Mike.

Instead of having a line around the corner like last year, Mike reminisced about last year’s night before Thanksgiving, when “pandemic” and “social distancing” were not part of our everyday language.

“We were supposed to close ‪at 2 o’clock but we stayed until ‪4 o’clock. We had a line that never stops,” Mike said. “We know this year with the pandemic, we try to be in good shape, but it’s not working out.”

Several people who live or work in the area tell us the magic of the balloon inflation event is sorely missed.

“I’m sad that it’s not going to be as happy around the area,” said Callum Ballard of the Upper West Side, who traditionally catches the inflation of the giant balloons with his father every year.

“I’m upset that we missed out on that beautiful event because I used to get first hand and see everything right here,” said Evelyn Rivera, who is a housekeeper on the Upper West Side. “But it is what it is. We have to stay safe.”

Many people told NY1 they are hopeful that by this time next year, the pandemic will be under control, so that special events that they enjoy and care about can once again take place.