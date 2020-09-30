FAIRPORT, N.Y. — Another new business is now open at The Cannery in the village of Fairport. D1 Training opened Tuesday.

Health enthusiast and D1 owner George Johnson is finally able to share his D1 Training, professional turf, weights, boot camps, and personal training programs after about a four-month construction delay due to COVID-19.

"The process of getting the facility opened started well before COVID-19. We found the space and it was perfect for what we needed. We wanted to be in the middle of a group of athletes and be centrally located so Fairport was a no-brainer for us," said Johnson.

Check out the new D1 Training Fairport. This sports training facility opened Tuesday at The Cannery in the village of Fairport. It has professional grade turf, weights and uses athletic-based training programs for ages 7 and up. @SPECNewsROC #fairport #fitness pic.twitter.com/opZ2wJ6GKA — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) September 30, 2020

Jim Danylyshyn, 63, works out six days a week. The Xerox retiree stays active and busy and it shows. He’s always looking for a new workout, so he is taking advantage of D1’s two-week trial membership for $10.

"I’ve had some sons who have graduated and played some college lacrosse, and I have some daughters who are very active, and a son-in-law who played football, so it is a family thing. We are all pretty healthy and stay pretty fit," said Danylyshyn from Fairport.

D1 Training Fairport owner George Johnson is a health enthusiast. He’s a father of two student athletes. He says Fairport is the ideal location for his sports training center. Two week trial membership is $10. @SPECNewsROC pic.twitter.com/Ok40KyhcPf — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) September 30, 2020

D1, much like the name sounds, division one athletic training, is not your traditional gym. Johnson says it’s an athletic-based training facility for all ages and all levels with the same goals — results.

"Fitness is a big part of a healthy lifestyle and we can certainly provide the motivation. All you have to do is pick a goal and come in and do the work and we will get you there," said Johnson.

