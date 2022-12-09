ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The results of a lengthy study are in and it shows the new Buffalo Bills stadium would not have any significant impacts on the environment.

The in-depth, multi-faceted study led by Erie County finds the new stadium would use 25% less water and be connected directly to the main water line, providing relief to nearby homes. The new facility will also have improved stormwater flow with treatments before it enters nearby creeks.

Another part of the study determined the new site would lead to an overall decrease in traffic.

"It will be better; it will be less traffic," said Adam Walters, partner with Phillips Lytle LLP. "The stadium is smaller so you have fewer people coming to a game. There will be ingress and egress to the new stadium site. I think we mentioned during the presentation to the legislature that Smokes Creek, which is currently east of the stadium, is actually an impediment to moving traffic. A lot of traffic can't leave in even directions. The new site across the street doesn't have that constraint. So there will be more opportunity to have people leave more easily when everyone tries to get on the road after a game."

The Erie County Legislature will vote next week on whether it agrees with the study's findings. If so, the project would move on to its next steps.