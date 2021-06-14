ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando is adding a new quick-service dining location to the lineup at CityWalk.

What You Need To Know Bend the Bao to open at Universal CityWalk on Tuesday



Quick-service dining location to offer twist on traditional bao



Menu will include crab cake bao, duck bao and more

​Bend the Bao, an Asian fusion concept, will open at CityWalk on Tuesday.

The restaurant will feature dishes that fuse Asian cuisine with a variety of ingredients to create “an entirely new mash-up that ‘bends’ the idea of a traditional bao,” according to Universal.

The menu will include crab cake bao, with Maryland-style crab cake, shredded lettuce and mustard aioli; duck bao, with braised duck, kimchee slaw, XO sauce, cilantro and five spice aioli; and other dishes that include pork belly and kimchee fried chicken.

Bend the Bao, an original concept from Universal, will feature décor that incorporates colorful pop art representing creatures of the Chinese Zodiac.

The restaurant is located on the second level of CityWalk near the Universal Cinemark movie theater.

Bend the Bao's operating hours will be 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.