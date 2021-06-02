ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney World has released new details about its new Halloween after-hours event “Boo Bash.”





What You Need To Know Three-hour event takes place select nights from August 10 through October 31



The event will include trick-or-treating, Halloween cavalcades featuring Mickey and friends and more



“Boo Bash” is being held in place of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party this year

The three-hour event will take place select nights August 10 through October 31 at Magic Kingdom. On Wednesday, Disney shared the exact dates, with the event running 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m on some nights and 9 a.m. to midnight on others.



For the 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. timeframe, the event dates are Aug. 10, 17, 20, 24, 27, 31 and Sept. 3. For 9 p.m. to midnight, the event dates are Sept. 7, 10, 14, 17, 21, and 24; Oct. 5, 8, 12, 15, 19, 22, 24, 26, 29, and 31.



The event will include trick-or-treating, Halloween cavalcades featuring Mickey and friends, Disney villains, and characters from Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”



There will also be character appearances throughout the night and performances from the Cadaver Dans.



Various attractions will also be open for visitors to enjoy, including Haunted Mansion, Space Mountain and Jungle Cruise.



Select treats, including ice cream novelties and popcorn, are included with the event.



Tickets for “Boo Bash” go on sale June 15 and cost between $129 and $199 per person, depending on event date.



Disney Vacation Club members and annual passholders will be able to get a $10 discount on tickets for event dates in August and September.



