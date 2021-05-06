ORLANDO, Fla. – Gatorland, the “Alligator Capital of the World,” is bringing back its Gatorpalooza event for a two-day run this month.

What You Need To Know Gatorland to bring back Gatorpalooza



The event will run May 15-16



Activities include live music, games and more



Florida residents can also get half off admission this month

​Gatorpalooza will feature live music, artisans, craft vendors, games, appearances from the Gatorland Vlog team, food offerings and, of course, gators.

For May 15, Gatorpalooza will also feature the Gator Man Challenge. And then on the following day, there will be a Turkey Dog Toss, with visitors throwing turkey dogs to Gatorland personalities on boats in the alligator breeding marsh.

“We’re so excited that we can make Gatorpalooza happen this year for our guests to enjoy,” Gatorland president and CEO Mark McHugh said in a statement. “We are ready to roll out the fun and excitement the Gatorland way during this special weekend event.”

Gatorland also announced that Florida residents can get half off admission for the entire month of May. The discounted price will be $14.99 per adult. A Florida ID must be presented when buying the tickets to get the discount.

In addition to gators, Gatorland also features exhibits, shows, animal encounters and a zip line.

For more information, visit gatorland.com.