ORLANDO, Fla. -- Disney has launched MagicMobile, a new contactless option for entering Disney World theme parks, on Apple devices.

What You Need To Know MagicMobile option now available on Apple devices



It's a new option for entering the Disney World theme parks



Visitors can set it up through the My Disney Experience app

The option is available in the My Disney Experience app, where visitors can create a digital pass and add it to their Apple Wallet. The pass can be customized, with dozens of designs to choose from, including one for annual passholders.

Once set up, Apple devices such as iPhones and Apple Watches can be used just like a MagicBand to enter the parks. Visitors would simply need to hold up their device near a touchpoint at the park entrance to access the option.

"With Express Mode on iPhone and Apple Watch, guests do not even need to wake or unlock their Apple device, or open up the app, to use their Disney MagicMobile pass," Disney said in a post on its officials Disney Parks Blog.

MagicMobile, first announced earlier this month, can be used interchangeably with MagicBands or cards for added flexibility.

Disney also added a new feature in the My Disney Experience app that lets visitors link their Disney PhotoPass photos and videos to their profile through their smartphone.

MagicMobile is being launched in phases and will eventually be available on other smart devices, according to Disney.