ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando has announced the return of its free Preschool Card for 2021.

What You Need To Know SeaWorld Orlando brings back free Preschool Card



Children ages 5 and younger get free admission for 2021



Pass available for limited time, Florida residents only

With the pass, children ages 5 and younger get free admission to theme park as well as the Aquatica Orlando water park through December 31.

The pass is only available to Florida residents for a limited time. To get the pass, parents must register online in advance by February 3. The pass must be redeemed at the park by February 28.

The pass does not come with blockout dates. Park and admission to separately ticketed events are not included, according to SeaWorld.

SeaWorld has a few upcoming events, including Sesame Street Kids’ Weekend on January 23 and 24 as well as Elmo’s Birthday Celebration, which runs January 30 through February 3.

Since reopening last summer, SeaWorld has been implementing health and safety measures, including increased cleaning, physical distancing temperature checks and face masks requirements. The park has also limited capacity.