ORLANDO, Fla. – Some Florida attractions and theme parks have begun rolling out deals for Black Friday.

Some offers include discounts on tickets and more.

If you’re looking to save, check out the deals below. But act fast because the deals are only available for a limited time.

BUSCH GARDENS TAMPA BAY

Busch Gardens’ Black Friday deals include three months free on annual passes and 40 percent off 2021 Fun Cards, which are on sale for $79.99. The sale is scheduled to continue through November 27. To see Busch Gardens’ Black Friday deals, click here.

DISCOVERY COVE

For its Black Friday sale, Discovery Cove is offering up to 50 percent off reservations. The deal runs through November 30 and is valid for visits through December 31. For more information, visit discoverycove.com.

LEGOLAND FLORIDA

Legoland will be offering its Awesomer Annual Pass for $99.99 as well as up to 50 percent off vacation packages. The Black Friday sale begins at midnight on November 25. The deals can be purchase online by clicking here.

SEAWORLD ORLANDO/AQUATICA ORLANDO

SeaWorld is offering deals on annual passes, Fun Cards, dining and more. For a limited time, SeaWorld is offering 40 percent off 2021 Fun Cards. The cards, which typically cost $119.99 are on sale for $79.99. Other deals include up to 45 percent off single-day tickets. Aquatica Orlando, SeaWorld’s water park, also has deals available. To see all of SeaWorld’s Black Friday deals, click here. To see Aquatica’s deals, click here. The sale runs through November 27.