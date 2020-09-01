KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Gaylord Palms will celebrate the holidays with a brand-new pop-up experience centered around Christmas films.

The new experience, called “I Love Christmas Movies,” will allow visitors to walk-through scenes from various holiday movies, including The Polar Express, A Christmas Story, Elf, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation and The Year Without a Santa Claus.”

The exhibit will feature replica film props, audio clips and more. Visitors will be able to take photos in front of the Griswold’s house, which will be adorned with thousands of Christmas lights.

“I Love Christmas Movies” will begin November 13 and run through January 3.

In addition to the new pop-up experience, Gaylord Palms will have other Christmas activities, including scavenger hunts, gingerbread decorating, ice tubing, stage shows and more.

“The holidays are the perfect time of the year to make memories with friends and family, and we know that this year more than ever, guests will be looking for places where they can celebrate the magic of the season in a safe environment,” general manager Johann Krieger said in a statement.

With the pandemic still ongoing, the Christmas offerings at Gaylord Palms are being developed with enhanced safety protocols and social distancing measures.

Tickets to the pop-up experience and other holiday offerings will go on sale in early October.