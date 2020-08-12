ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Disney World’s theme parks will be closing a little earlier next month.

With the change to the parks’ operating hours, Disney is also making adjustments to the Epcot After 4 pass.

Those passholders will be able to enter Epcot at 2 p.m. once park hours are shortened next month, Disney confirmed to Spectrum News on Wednesday. This change is on a “temporary basis” due to Epcot closing at 7 p.m. starting September 8, which is two hours earlier than the current 9 p.m. closing time.

Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom will also close earlier starting next month. An updated calendar on the Disney World website shows the hours, with some parks losing an hour and others losing two.

After a nearly four-month closure, Disney World reopened in July with reservation requirements, capacity limits and other health and safety measures like mandatory face masks and temperature screenings.