ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The baby mandrill recently born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom has been given a name.

The animal care team at the theme park have named the baby Olive.

“She’s been clinging so close to her mom since her birth on July 25 so it took a few days for the animal care team to determine the baby mandrill is a girl,” wrote Dr. Mark Penning, VP of Animal, Science and Environment for Disney Parks, in an update on the official Disney Parks Blog.

Olive was born last month to mother Scarlett and father Linus. And she can already been seen along the Kilimanjaro Safaris attraction with the rest of her family.

Mandrills, which are found in the African rainforests, are the largest species of monkey in the world, according to Penning.

Olive’s birth is part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan, which assures “responsible breeding for endangered species.”