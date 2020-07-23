ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Disney World is making another change to its newest Star Wars attraction, Rise of the Resistance.

What You Need To Know Disney changes Rise of the Resistance virtual queue



Distribution times will now be at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.



Hollywood Studios visitors can join virtual queue through My Disney Experience app

When Disney's Hollywood Studios reopened on July 15, Disney updated how Rise of the Resistance used its virtual queue, with visitors having the opportunity to join at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. each day.

However, starting July 24, the distribution times for the attraction will now be at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

“These two opportunities are intended to give guests more flexibility in their planning, and are also a way to further support physical distancing,” according to a post on the Disney Parks Blog.

Hollywood Studios visitors hoping to ride Rise of the Resistance can log onto the My Disney Experience app to reserve a spot in the virtual queue at the times listed above.

Some visitors may be able to join backup groups if there's no availability for the specific distributions time. Joining the virtual queue, however, does not guarantee visitors will be able to ride Rise of the Resistance, according to Disney Parks Blog post.

Visitors will only be able to join one the virtual queue once per day "in order to give as many guests as possible the opportunity to join the Resistance."

A push notification from the app will let visitors when it's time to head to Rise of the Resistance.

Disney World is requiring all visitors ages 2 and older to wear face masks and undergo temperature checks. As a way to manage attendance, the resort is also requiring that visitors make a reservation to visit the parks.