ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando had to abruptly end its Seven Seas Food Festival when the park closed in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

​However, now that the park has reopened, SeaWorld will resume the festival this month in a modified format.

A Taste of Seven Seas Food Festival will run every weekend from July 17 through August 19. Each weekend of the festival will only feature one of the international markets, starting with the Mexican Market. Other markets to be featured included the Italian Market (July 24-26), the North Atlantic Market (July 31-August 2) and the All-American Market (August 7-9).

Instead of being scattered around the park, the food festival will be located at SeaWorld’s Lakeside Patio.

Visitors who have a food and beverage lanyard from this year’s Seven Seas Food Festival can use it during the modified festival, SeaWord said in a news release. Menu items will also be available to purchase a la carte.

SeaWorld Orlando reopened in early June with new health and safety measures. Visitors are required to wear face masks and temperature checks. The park has also implemented social distancing protocols.

For more information about the modified food festival or the park’s safety measures, visit seaworld.com/orlando.