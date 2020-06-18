ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s been 10 years since the Wizarding World of Harry Potter first opened at Universal Orlando.

​​The land opened to the public at Universal's Islands of Adventure on June 18, 2010.

Some of the Harry Potter film stars—Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Bonnie Wright, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Matthew Lewis and Tom Felton—made an appearance at the grand opening ceremony that morning.

Thousands of eager fans lined up for a chance to experience the magical world from the popular book series and film franchise. The line stretched all the way from Islands of Adventure to nearby Universal Studios Florida and through CityWalk. But fans waited for several hours for a chance to finally visit Hogsmeade, drink Butterbeer, and buy a wand from Ollivarnder’s Wand Shop.

Inside Hogwarts Castle, fans would find the Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey attraction. The nearby Dueling Dragons was rethemed for the land and given the name Dragon Challenge. The ride would later be demolished to make way for Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, which celebrated its one-year anniversary this month.

Many consider the opening of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter a game-changing moment for Universal. In the years since the land first debuted, Universal’s attendance soared. The land was also praised for its immersive environment filled with characters and live shows. Four years after the Hogsmeade section, Universal would open Diagon Alley, an expansion of the Wizarding World, at Universal Studios Florida.