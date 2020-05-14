ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal CityWalk will reopen for business Thursday. It’s the first major boost to Orlando’s attractions since the coronavirus pandemic forced businesses to shut down.

Universal Orlando closed its dining and entertainment district nearly two months ago. Now, CityWalk is preparing to welcome back guests, but not everything will be back up and running. Spots like Bubba Gump Shrimp Company, Margaritaville, and Vodoo Donuts are some of the places visitors can hit.

Guests will have to wear a face covering and undergo temperature checks. Anyone with a temperature of over 100.4 degrees will be not be allowed to enter. There will also be social distancing enforced with limited seating and tables space out.

Orange County Health Officer Dr. Raul Pino said Universal reached out to the Florida Department of Health for advice on reopening. Park officials explained what steps they're taking to keep employees and guests safe.

Dr. Pino said he visited CityWalk Wednesday morning, saying Universal thought out the reopening process well.

"We went there also to learn, that's a dynamic we don't really know much about, meaning parks and large attractions," Pino said.

He said safety initiatives in CityWalk with many high-touch surfaces include clear restroom signage for frequent hand washing and disposable menus.

"For the restaurants that are going to open, they are going to open at 25%, outside seating, hand sanitizer will be available," Pino said.

Those are health guidelines that could be adopted by smaller theme parks like FunSpot and Gatorland.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said smaller theme parks have been reaching out wanting to reopen, saying they have safety procedures ready to go.

"Some of the smaller amusement parks may be able to open up portions or part or all and that's where we have to seek that clarification," Demings said.

The Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force is still working through what reopening could look like.

Dr. Pino said with CityWalk reopening, the question remains will the safety initiatives be enough and will people listen as parks open in the future.

"Many of the future uses of the parks, meaning later, are not going to be from the area. So, we also have to find a way, meaning we the people of Orlando to standardize the approach of all of the parks because the experience is not only one, people jump from park to park during the 5, 6 days they are with us," Pino said.

Mixed reactions to reopening

Hard Rock Cafe employee Eric Fagan said the restaurant won't be opening Thursday, but he's excited CityWalk is slowly reopening.

He said when he went to up pick up a gift card recently from his employer, who's helping while he's out of work, he saw workers cleaning.

“They are doing the main floors by the restaurants, on the buildings, they are pressure washing everything as much as possible,” Fagan said.

But not everyone is ready to go back.

Divana Padron, who had a pass to Universal and loves going CityWalk, still plans to wait.

“I am not going to go Universal, because the amount of people. I am not going too soon,” Padron said.

According to Dr. Raul Pino, Universal is also thinking about having monitors to remind people to social distance and wash their hands.