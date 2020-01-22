ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando has revealed the first wave of performers for its upcoming Seven Seas Food Festival.

Boyz II Men, Night Ranger, Trace Adkins and Maddie & Tae are scheduled to take the stage at Bayside Stadium. Also included in the lineup are Walk Off the Earth, Dennis DeYoung: The Music of Styx and Grupo Mania. More acts will be announced at a later date, SeaWorld said in a news release.

The performances will take place every Saturday and Sunday of the festival, which runs February 7 through May 5.

In addition to concerts, visitors will be able to enjoy more local craft beers and dozens of dishes served at marketplaces throughout the park. This year's menu will also feature new food items, including cricket-crusted bison slider, duck and mushroom ramen bowl, and chicken and waffle.

The concerts are included with the theme park admission. Food and beverage items are an additional cost.

Here's a look at the current concert lineup, which is subject to change:

February 8 – Maddie & Tae

February 9 – Trace Adkins

February 15 – To Be Announced

February 16 – Night Ranger

February 22 – Walk Off The Earth

February 23 – Dennis DeYoung; The Music of Styx

February 29 – Grupo Mania

March 1 – Boyz II Men