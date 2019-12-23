OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Wild Florida has opened its new drive-through Safari Park.

Drive-Thru Safari Park opens at Wild Florida

More than 100 exotic and native animals

The experience is a self-guided, two-mile drive

The safari park is an expansion of the Osceola County wildlife park.

The Drive-Thru Safari takes visitors on a self-guided, two-mile trek through a natural habitat filled with more than 100 freely-roaming animals.

Some of the animals visitors are likely to see include white-tailed deer, bison, cracker cows, zebras, and watusi.

Visitors will drive through the park at 5 mph, with the whole experience taking about an hour.

Admission to the Drive-Thru Safari Park is $29 for adults and $20 for children. Reservations are required.