OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Wild Florida has opened its new drive-through Safari Park.
- Drive-Thru Safari Park opens at Wild Florida
- More than 100 exotic and native animals
- The experience is a self-guided, two-mile drive
The safari park is an expansion of the Osceola County wildlife park.
The Drive-Thru Safari takes visitors on a self-guided, two-mile trek through a natural habitat filled with more than 100 freely-roaming animals.
Some of the animals visitors are likely to see include white-tailed deer, bison, cracker cows, zebras, and watusi.
Visitors will drive through the park at 5 mph, with the whole experience taking about an hour.
Admission to the Drive-Thru Safari Park is $29 for adults and $20 for children. Reservations are required.
Attractions Insider is your all-in-one source for everything you need to know about Florida's theme parks. Get news, deals, specials, photo galleries, video, and more in our Attractions Insider special section!
- For breaking attractions news and specials, sign up to get our attractions breaking text alerts for up-to-the-minute attractions news.
- And don't forget to subscribe to our NEW email newsletter for announcements, recaps, insider tips, and quizzes, delivered to your inbox every Friday.