ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney World has made adjustments to the virtual queue system used for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, the popular new ride at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

The virtual queue will now be available at the park's published opening time, according to a Disney Parks Blog post. Before, visitors were able to join boarding groups for the new attraction hours before park opening. But with this recent change, that will no longer be the case.

To use the virtual queue, visitors will have to be inside the park. Once inside, they can use the My Disney Experience app to join a boarding group. While waiting for their boarding group to be called, visitors can enjoy other attractions around Hollywood Studios.

Disney will also distribute "backup boarding groups" after the initial boarding groups have been filled. Those in a backup boarding group will be notified if all the initial boarding groups have been called back.

As of right now, Disney's Hollywood Studios will be opening at 7 a.m. through Christmas. And then it will open at 6 a.m. from December 26-31.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance officially debuted at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge on December 5.