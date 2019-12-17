ORLANDO, Fla. – The Justin Bieber wax figure at Madame Tussauds Orlando is dressed for the season.

Justin Bieber wax figure gets holiday makeover

Madame Tussauds Orlando have given him a Santa hat

Christmas trees, music have also been added to the attraction

The shirtless figure of the singer is now sporting a festive Santa Claus hat.

Music from Bieber's Christmas album "Under the Mistletoe" also plays overhead.

Elsewhere in the attraction, Christmas trees and holiday décor have been added. And Bieber isn't the only celebrity wax figure to get a holiday makeover. Other wax figures at the attraction have been given festive bowties.

Madame Tussauds Orlando, which is located on International Drive, features wax figures of various celebrities, including Oprah Winfrey, Pitbull, Will Smith and Selena Gomez.