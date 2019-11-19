ORLANDO, Fla. — A new record-breaking coaster is on the horizon for Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

On Tuesday, the theme park, along with manufacturer Rocky Mountain Construction, revealed the ride vehicle for its Iron Gwazi coaster at the IAAPA Expo.

The vehicle takes inspiration from the crocodile, with light and dark green colors.

And here it is, the ride vehicle for Busch Gardens’ Iron Gwazi coaster. pic.twitter.com/kWS6d6eo1k — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) November 19, 2019

Iron Gwazi will be a wood-steel hybrid coaster, with parts of the track used from the former wooden coaster. Once completed, the coaster will stand at over 200 feet high, making it the tallest hybrid coaster in North America. It will also be the fastest hybrid coaster in the world, reaching speeds of up to 76 mph.

Riders will be taken along 4,075 feet a track, encountering plenty of twists, turns, three inversions and a dozen moments of airtime.

The coaster will also have a 91-degree drop.

To take on this new thrill, riders will need to be at least 48 inches tall.

Iron Gwazi, Busch Gardens' 10th coaster, is scheduled to open spring 2020.