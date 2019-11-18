ORLANDO, Fla. – The Force is strong with Orlando International Airport.

Orlando International Airport adds Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge decor

Themed wraps have been installed on shuttle stations

Elsewhere, there is a droid photo opportunity

The airport has added new themed décor that gives travelers preview Disney World's newest land, Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

The automated shuttles for the airport's main terminal now sport Star Wars wraps. One scene features the Millennium Falcon and other landmarks from the land, while another features First Order Stormtroopers.

Elsewhere in the airport, near the Magic of Disney store, travelers will find photo opportunities with Star Wars droids. Outside the airport's second Magic of Disney store, which is set to reopen later this week in the Main Terminal East Hall, there will be a 36-foot-long screen showing scene from Galaxy's Edge.

"We are constantly evolving the airport experience to make it more service oriented, passenger friendly and fun," Greater Orlando Aviation Authority senior director of concessions and properties Raymond Anderson said in a statement.

More than 50 million passengers travel through Orlando International Airport each year.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, the 14-acre expansion, opened August 29 at Disney's Hollywood Studios.