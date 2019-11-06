ORLANDO, Fla. – Gatorland has three new additions to its gator family.

Gatorland's new baby alligators need names

The three albino gators hatched in August

Gatorland recently opened a new albino gator breeding facility

In August, the attraction welcomed three baby albino gators. And now, to celebrate, Gatorland is asking the public to help name them.

Gatorland is taking name suggestions on its Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Right now, the baby gators under "baby watch" and not yet out for public view at Gatorland.

Known as the "Alligator Capital of the World," Gatorland recently opened a new breeding facility for its albino gators.

In addition to gators, Gatorland features live shows, a zipline experience and a Stompin' Gator Off-Road adventure.