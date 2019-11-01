ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney World passholders will soon have two more magnets to add to their collection.

Chip and Dale, the two lovable chipmunks, will be featured on their own magnets, which will be given out during the Epcot International Festival of the Holidays.

The magnets will be available as a set starting November 29.

Passholders can pick up the free magnets at Mouse Gear. A valid annual pass and photo ID are required.

This will be the first time Chip and Dale have been featured on a passholder magnet.

In addition to magnets, passholders can enjoy holiday decor, festive food and the Candlelight Processional during the festival.

Celebrities set to narrate this year include Warwick Davis, Whoopi Goldberg, Neil Patrick Harris, Gary Sinise and Lisa Ling.

The Epcot International Festival of the Holidays runs through December 30.