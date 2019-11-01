ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney World passholders will soon have two more magnets to add to their collection.
- Magnets will be available starting November 29
- Passholders can pick them up at Mouse Gear
Chip and Dale, the two lovable chipmunks, will be featured on their own magnets, which will be given out during the Epcot International Festival of the Holidays.
The magnets will be available as a set starting November 29.
Passholders can pick up the free magnets at Mouse Gear. A valid annual pass and photo ID are required.
This will be the first time Chip and Dale have been featured on a passholder magnet.
In addition to magnets, passholders can enjoy holiday decor, festive food and the Candlelight Processional during the festival.
Celebrities set to narrate this year include Warwick Davis, Whoopi Goldberg, Neil Patrick Harris, Gary Sinise and Lisa Ling.
The Epcot International Festival of the Holidays runs through December 30.
Attractions Insider is your all-in-one source for everything you need to know about Florida's theme parks. Get news, deals, specials, photo galleries, video, and more in our Attractions Insider special section!
- For breaking attractions news and specials, sign up to get our attractions breaking text alerts for up-to-the-minute attractions news.
- And don't forget to subscribe to our NEW email newsletter for announcements, recaps, insider tips, and quizzes, delivered to your inbox every Friday.