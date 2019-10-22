ORLANDO, Fla. – Hot butterbeer has returned to Universal Orlando just in time for fall.

Hot butterbeer back at Universal Orlando

The popular seasonal treat available at Wizarding World of Harry Potter

Other butterbeer options include regular, frozen and ice cream

The popular drink is available in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter seasonally.

Fans can find it at various shops in either Diagon Alley or Hogsmeade, including The Hopping Pot and The Hog's Head Pub.

Hot butterbeer is served hot, which might not be appealing to some in the Florida heat, but it's another option.

Universal also offers "regular" and "frozen" butterbeer all year round. A Butterbeer soft-serve ice cream is also available.