ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando is offering Florida residents a discount on Blue Man Group tickets for a limited time.

Florida residents can get tickets to select performances of Blue Man Group for $54 plus tax (adults) and $29 plus tax (children). Tickets typically start at $60 for adults and $30 for children.

The deal is available for performances from October 21 through January 1, 2020.

Florida residents will need to provide proof of residency when purchasing and picking up the tickets.

There's a six-ticket limit per transaction, Universal said in a news release.

Blue Man Group is located in Universal CityWalk between the Hard Rock Café and the entrance to Universal Studios Florida. The high-energy show lasts an hour and 45 minutes and features a live rock band, comedy and lighting effects.

For more information, visit BlueManGroup.com.