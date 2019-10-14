ORLANDO, Fla. – Gatorland Orlando is offering Florida residents 50 percent off admission this month.

Florida residents can get 50 percent off Gatorland admission

Deal is available through October 31

Proof of residency is required

Florida residents can get single-day tickets for $14.99 (adults), $12.49 (seniors) and $9.99 (children) through October 31.

Discounted tickets can only be purchased at Gatorland. Each adult must provide proof of residency to get the special rate.

In addition to alligators, Gatorland includes several animal exhibits including birds, wild cats and snakes. The attraction also features a zipline, shows and an off-road gator adventure.

For more information, visit gatorland.com.