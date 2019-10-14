ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Disney Skyliner, the newest transportation system at Disney World, reopens Monday, a week after a "malfunction" left some guests stranded for hours.

Skyliner will operate from 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Disney has announced. Later in the week, from October 16 to 18, Skyliner will switch to a modified operating schedule for "system updates."

On Wednesday, the Disney's Hollywood Studios line will be closed. The other two lines, Epcot and the Pop Century/Art of Animation lines, will be open that day from 1 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. And then on Thursday and Friday, all lines will only be open from 1 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

"Following a complete review with the manufacturer, we've made adjustments to our processes and training, and we are improving how we communicate with guests during their flight with Disney Skyliner," Disney said in a blog post Monday.

Skyliner shutdown October 5 after the system experienced a "malfunction" on the Epcot line. At the time, Disney said the system was experiencing "unexpected downtime" but did not say what caused the disruption. Disney also didn't acknowledge photos on social media showing gondolas pushed up against each other at one of the loading stations.

The system was running passenger-less last week for testing.

Disney Skyliner opened on September 29 and connected Epcot and Disney's Hollywood Studios to four nearby hotel resorts — Pop Century, Art of Animation, Caribbean Beach and the soon-to-open Riviera Resort.