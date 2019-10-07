KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A new attraction is coming to Fun Spot's Kissimmee park, the company teased on social media.

In a Facebook post, Fun Spot shared a picture of what appears to be roller coaster tracks with the caption, "something new is coming to Kissimmee."

No other details were shared.

The last coaster Fun Spot opened at its Kissimmee was Mine Blower in 2017. The wooden coaster features twists, turns and an 80-foot drop.

Fun Spot America also operates parks in Orlando and Atlanta.