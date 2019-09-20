ORLANDO, Fla. -- SeaWorld Orlando's halloween party, Halloween Spooktacular, returns this weekend.
The annual event runs every weekend from September 21 through October 27.
New at this year's event is the Sesame Street Halloween Parade, featuring Elmo, The Count and Cookie Monster. The event also includes a dance party, character meet-and-greets and a trick or treating trail.
And on event days, children ages 3-9 can get free admission with the purchase of an adult ticket. The offer must be redeemed online.
Halloween Spooktacular is included with theme park admission.
