ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend is just around the corner, but next year's big racing event will feature a few changes, runDisney has announced.

Marathon will get new course, start time

Other changes include new outdoor runners area

Changes for the event, which takes place January 8-12, include a new course for the Walt Disney World Marathon as well as a new start time for the race.

"Participants will run through Blizzard Beach Water Park, and will spend more time running inside Epcot, and less time on the roads outside the parks," runDisney said in a blog post.

The race will also have a 5 a.m. start time, which is earlier than past years.

Another change to next year's event includes an outdoor area where runners can pick up their gear, take photos and stretch.

Spectators will also be able to purchase ChEAR Squad packages that include access to the finish line, a Magic Kingdom viewing location and more.

In addition to the Walt Disney World Marathon, the weekend also includes a 5K, a 10K, a half marathon and kids races.

For more information, visit rundisney.com.