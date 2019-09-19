ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney World has installed more automated cameras at character meet-and-greets across its theme parks, replacing live PhotoPass photographers at those locations.

Not everyone is happy with the change.

An online petition circulating online asking Disney to keep PhotoPass photographers at those locations had gathered more than 45,000 electronic signatures as of Thursday afternoon.

The petition, started by a person called Martin Martsartuk, says the switch to automated cameras "deflates the magic."

"A Disney photographer can capture more than just a picture," the petition says. "They are there to give you the best experience possible. They bring out the best of you in each and every snap of the lens. It's an added magical touch that can't be replaced."

A hashtag, #SavePhotoPass , is even being used on Twitter by visitors who are sharing their experiences with PhotoPass photographers and the automated camera boxes.

Last November , Disney announced plans to add automated cameras at nine character meet-and-greets.

The locations with the automated cameras include the character meet-and-greets for Mickey and Minnie Mouse at Magic Kingdom, Tinkerbell at Magic Kingdom, and the Star Wars characters at Star Wars Launch Bay at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

At those locations, cameras inside a themed box snaps photos every few seconds. And although a character attendant is present to guide visitors through the process, there's no human photographer there to capture the moments.

Disney has said PhotoPass photographers will still be available at "more than 100 locations" across it parks.