ORLANDO, Fla. – A preview of the upcoming film Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is coming to Disney's Hollywood Studios later this month.
The sneak peek will screen inside the Walt Disney Presents attraction starting September 27.
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil picks up several years after the events of 2014's Maleficent. The film "explores the complex relationship between the horned fairy and the soon to be Queen" as they struggle to protect the moors and the magical creatures that live there.
The film stars Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Harris Dickinson, Imelda Staunton, Ed Skrein, Juno Temple, Lesley Manville and Michelle Pfeiffer.
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil arrives in theaters October 18.
