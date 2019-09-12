ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is set to debut at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disney's Hollywood Studios on December 5.

Rise of the Resistance to open December 5

Late last month, Disney shared new details about the signature attraction, even giving members of the media a brief tour through certain parts of the ride.

But now, Disney is giving another sneak peek at the upcoming attraction.

In the latest episode of "The Star Wars Show," Disney shared images of Poe Dameron's X-wing, which riders will encounter in the queue.

The X-wing also features a familiar face in the cockpit: BB-8.

Rise of the Resistance will take riders through a battle between the Resistance and the First Order. The attraction has been described as Disney's most ambitious to date, using multiple ride systems to put riders in the middle of the action.

It's the second attraction to open at Galaxy's Edge. Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run opened with the land on August 29. Disneyland's version of Galaxy's Edge will also feature Rise of the Resistance, but it won't open until January 17, 2020.