ORLANDO, Fla. — We’re learning new details about Disney’s most ambitious attraction to date.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, the second Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge attraction, is set to open December 5 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The ride won’t open with the land on August 29, which has caused excitement to build.

Not much has been known about the ride until now. During a preview event Tuesday, Disney shared new details and concept art for the signature attraction.

Here are the basics: You will be asked to join the Resistance, departing Batuu on a transport ship to meet General Leia Organa. Of course things don’t go as planned and you’re captured by the First Order. You must then flee Kyle Ren and the First Order and make it back to Batuu.

New images from the ride shows what riders will see when they encounter the First Order aboard the First Order Star Destroyer.

To make all this happen, the ride will use multiple ride systems, with a combination of trackless ride vehicles and motion simulators.

According to Disney, Rise of the Resistance is one of the largest it’s ever created, housing two full-size AT-AT walkers.

The ride will also open at Disneyland’s version of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge on January 17.