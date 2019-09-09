ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Studios Florida's new lagoon show is a tribute to horror — old and new.

New lagoon show for Halloween Horror Nights

Universal debut the show on Friday

Show features scenes from horror movies, TV shows

The show called Halloween Marathon of Mayhem is one of two live shows offered at Halloween Horror Nights--the other is Academy of Villains: Altered States.

Marathon of Mayhem, which debuted Friday, includes scenes from various TV shows and movies — Ghostbusters, Universal Monsters and Stranger Things. The hightlighted intellectual properties are also featured as haunted houses or scare zones at this year's event. Marathon of Mayhem uses projections, water screens, fountains, lights, lasers and a pulsing soundtrack.

The show is not meant to be scary but rather a tribute to the horror genre.

A few highlights from the show include the Stranger Things section, Slimer and Stay Puft from Ghostbusters, and the big finale.

Universal has had other lagoon shows in the past, but this is the first made specifically for Halloween Horror Nights.

Watch the show below.