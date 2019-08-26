ORLANDO, Fla. – Reflections—A Disney Lakeside Lodge, a natured-themed hotel being built on the former site of the River County water park, will feature a Princess and the Frog restaurant.
The announcement was made Sunday at Disney's D23 Expo in Anaheim, California.
"And along the bayous of Bay Lake, you'll find a perfect setting for a table service restaurant inspired by none other than Princess and the Frog," Disney Parks, Experiences and Products chairman Bob Chapek said during the presentation.
No other details were shared about the restaurant.
Princess and the Frog, a 2009 animated film set in the New Orleans, tells the story of a hardworking waitress named Tiana, who dreams of opening the her own restaurant.
