WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Legoland Florida has revealed more details about its upcoming Halloween and Christmas events.

Legoland Florida gearing up for Halloween, Christmas events

More details for Brick or Treat, Holidays Presented by Hallmark Channel

Activities include Lego builds, character meetups, and shows

Brick or Treat kicks off October 5 and runs every weekend through October 27.

In addition to a trick or treating trail with "frightful character interactions," this year's event will also include Lego builds, character meet-and-greets and a nighttime fireworks show called "A Tale of Pirates' Cove."

The event will also feature pumpkin-flavored ice cream and other Halloween-flavored ice cream.

On October 12, Legoland will also host the Brick Dash 5K during Brick or Treat. Money raised from the race goes to Merlin's Magic Wand which benefits children facing serious illness, disability or adversity.

And children ages 2-12 who come dressed as pirates for the first weekend of Brick or Treat will receive a free ticket to visit the park again before the end of the year, according to Legoland.

Once Halloween season ends, visitors will be able to get into the spirit with Holidays Presented by Hallmark Channel. The event will include treats, holiday-themed Lego builds and "twinkling lights."

Visitors will also be able to see season shows such as Holly Jolly Jubilee, a musical featuring Santa's workshop and his elves. Snow will fall at Rockin Around, a 30-foot-tall Lego Christmas tree spectacular.

Visitors will also be able to meet Lego Santa and Toy Soldier.

Holidays Presented by Hallmark Channel runs November 29 through December 31.

Brick or Treat and Holidays Presented by Hallmark Channel are both include with theme park admission.

For more information, visit legoland.com.