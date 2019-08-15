ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney World is now offering discount tickets for those who arrive later in the day.

Mid-Day Magic Ticket can be used at one theme park per day after 12 p.m.

Tickets can be used through December 15

The Mid-Day Magic Ticket allows admission to one of the theme parks—Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Disney's Hollywood Studios or Disney's Animal Kingdom—after 12 p.m.

The tickets are available in a few combinations—as 2-, 3- or 4-day tickets. Here's the price breakdown:

A 2-day ticket costs $88 a day, plus tax (from $176 total, plus tax)

A 3-day ticket costs $84 a day, plus tax (from $252 total, plus tax)

A 4-day ticket costs $79 a day, plus tax (from $316 total, plus tax)

If you want to visit more than one theme park per day, a park hopper option can be added to the tickets for an additional cost.

Visitors who used the Mid-Day Magic tickets can make FastPass+ selections up to 30 days in advance for times after 12 p.m., according to Disney.

The Mid-Day Magic tickets can used through December 15.

For more information about the tickets, visit disneyworld.com.