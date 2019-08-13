ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Disney World has added more hotel quick-service restaurants to its mobile ordering service.

Disney World adds 7 more restaurats to Mobile Order service

Restaurants located at select Disney hotels, including Pop Century

Visitors can order food ahead of time from the My Disney Experience app

The new additions include Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory at Disney's Port Orleans-French Quarter, The Mara at Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge and Contempo Café at Disney's Comtemporary Resort. Other new additions include World Premiere Food Court, the End Zone Food Court and Intermission Food Court at Disney's All-Star Resorts and Everything Pop Shopping & Dining at Disney's Pop Century Resort.

The restaurants join other locations in the lineup, including Centertown Market at Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort and more than 20 restaurants at the theme parks and Disney Springs.

The mobile order feature can accessed using the My Disney Experience mobile app. Visitors can use the app to order and pay for food at participating restaurants. When their food is ready for pickup, visitors can then head to the mobile order counter, bypassing the regular line.

Disney says it plans to expand the service to more hotel locations in the future.