ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando will once again host its Thrill Fest Ride Night on National Roller Coaster Day.

SeaWorld brings back Thrill Fest Ride Night

Coasters will stay open late on National Roller Coaster Day

Extended Happy Hour at Waterway Grill and Flamecraft Bar

For one night only (August 16), the theme park's roller coasters like Manta, Mako and Kraken will stay open until 11 p.m.

Happy Hour will also be extended until 11 p.m. at Waterway Grill and Flamecraft Bar, where visitors can get "buy one, get one free" drinks.

Earlier in the day, coaster enthusiasts can sign up for one of two Coaster Tech Talk sessions. During the tour, SeaWorld's operations and maintenance teams will give visitors a behind-the-scenes look at the Mako coaster.

The tours will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis and are limited to 50 visitors per tour. The tours will be at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Sign-ups must be made in-person at the Mako Gift Shop.

SeaWorld is also offering a discount on ride photos. Visitors will be able to purchase five photos for $20.

Thrill Fest Ride Night is included with theme park admission.