ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Disney Springs was hit by a power outage on Saturday night, according to those visiting the entertainment and shopping complex.

Power outage at Disney Springs

Some restaurants, shops running on backup power

Guests walking through the West Side, The Landing in the dark

The power reportedly went out sometime around 9:30 p.m.

Pictures shared on social media show parts of the West Side and The Landing areas in the dark.

Many of the affected restaurants and shops were operating on backup power, according to those at Disney Springs during the outage. Some guests said restaurants were turning people away.

Spectrum News 13 has reached out to Disney to find out more about the outage.