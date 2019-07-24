ORLANDO, Fla. – A new Halloween event has set its sights on Orlando.

Dark Horizons: Point of No Return coming to Orlando this fall

The Halloween event will feature 3 haunted houses, live stages, monsters

Event will bring to life Florida's infamous serial killers

Dark Horizons: Point of No Return, which comes from the team behind California's Dark Harbor event, runs from October 4 to November 2. It will take place in the lot next to the Holiday Inn Resort Orlando Suites-Waterpark off World Center Drive.

"Much like its predecessor on the West Coast, Dark Horizon will deliver death-defying entertainment, blood-curdling haunted houses, immersive bars and festive fare," said Steve Sheldon, EPIC Entertainment Group managing partner and Dark Horizon co-producer, in a statement.

Dark Horizons will feature three haunted houses, two live stages, four immersive bars, hundreds of monsters and

The haunted houses will be based on Florida's "darker history," organizers say, including infamous tales of piracy and murder.

Dark Horizon will bring to life the stories of some of Florida's most infamous serial killers—Bloody Ed Watson, Navigate Captain Killigrew and Mambo Cecile, the Haitian vodou priestess.



The event is not recommended for children under the age of 13.

Dark Horizons will debut after other popular Halloween event start, including Mickey's Not-So-Scary at Disney World, Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Florida and Howl-O-Scream at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

General admission starts at $34. From now through Thursday, tickets to the event will be 50 percent off for select nights when using the promo code DARK50.

For more information, visit darkhorizonorlando.com.