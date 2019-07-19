ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Studios Florida has removed 3D from its Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem attraction and converted the attraction's video to 2D.

Riders no longer need to wear "minion goggles" to experience the attraction.

"We consistently evaluate and refine our Guest experiences, and we are excited for them to experience Despicable Me Minion Mayhem this way," Universal said of the change.

Florida's Despicable Me attraction now matches Universal Studios Hollywood's version, which ditched 3D earlier this year.