ORLANDO, Fla. — A 34-year-old woman temporarily lost consciousness while riding Flight of Passage at Disney's Animal Kingdom, a recently released state report reveals.

Theme park injuries, illnesses disclosed in quarterly state report

Woman temporarily loses consciousness on Flight of Passage

Universal guests passed out on Fast & Furious – Supercharged

According to the report, the woman passed out while riding the attraction May 5.

The incident was one of 15 injuries and illnesses that took place between April and June at Florida's theme parks, including Universal Orlando, SeaWorld, and Busch Gardens. The theme parks must disclose illnesses and injuries that require at least a 24-hour hospital stay in order to remain exempt from state inspections.

On May 31, a 72-year-old woman "passed out" after getting off Spaceship Earth at Epcot, according to the report.

Other injuries and illnesses reported at Disney World include a 69-year-old woman falling and fracturing her hip while getting on The Seas with Nemo & Friends ride at Epcot, a 78-year-old woman with a preexisting condition experiencing chest pain after riding Star Tours at Disney's Hollywood Studios, and a 70-year-old man becoming dizzy and nauseous after riding Expedition Everest at Animal Kingdom.

In separate incidents, two Universal Orlando visitors fainted while riding Fast & Furious – Supercharged , the report says. On April 24, a 76-year-old woman with a preexisting condition fainted and complained of chest pain on the attraction. In June, a 67-year-old woman also fainted on Fast & Furious – Supercharged.

Only one injury was listed for Universal's Volcano Bay water park: a 64-year-old woman who reported feeling knee pain after getting out of the Kopiko Wai Winding River on June 14. Not included in the report was a June 2 incident, where visitors reported feeling electrical shocks at the water park. OSHA is currently investigating.

At SeaWorld Orlando, a 28-year-old woman fell ill after riding the Mako roller coaster. A 29-year-old woman felt dizzy and light-headed after riding Kumba at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

Legoland Florida was the only theme park that didn't report any incidents.