ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Entertainment is offering first responders a discount on tickets to its theme parks.

SeaWorld offering first responders half-off admission

First responders can get the deal for themselves and up to 3 guests

Tickets must be purchased by July 31 and can be used until August 18

For a limited time, first responders and up to three of their guests can get 50 percent off admission at SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

The discount is available to U.S. residents who are law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMTs and 911 dispatchers, according to SeaWord's website.

”We have always taken immense pride in honoring those who dedicate themselves to helping others," SeaWorld CEO Gus Antorcha said in a statement. "This summer, we're especially excited to welcome first responders and their families or friends to parks across the country as they make lifelong memories on our newest attractions."

Tickets can be purchased by July 31 and be used by August 18.

For more information about the first responder deal, visit seaworldentertainment.com/firstresponders.

SeaWorld also offers ticket deals to members of the military all year-round as part of its Waves of Honor program.

SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay have both opened new attractions this year—a Sesame Street land in Orlando and the Tigris roller coaster in Tampa.