ORLANDO, Fla. — Innoventions East is one of more than a half-dozen locations that will close later this year as part of Epcot's multi-phase overhaul, Disney said Tuesday.

Disney announces closures, moves for several Epcot locations

Moves, closures come as part of park's multi-year renovation project

Over the next few years, Epcot will get new entrance, rides, pavilion

The Innoventions East pavilion is closing September 8, Disney said.

Also closing on that date is Character Spot, the theme park's character meet-and-greet location. The characters are being moved to other locations for meet-and-greets: Minnie Mouse will move to the World Showcase gazebo. Daisy will move to the American Adventure, Winnie the Pooh will move to the U.K. pavilion, while Mickey Mouse and Goofy will appear at Innoventions West.

Disney hasn't yet said where Inside Out's Joy will go.

Club Cool is also closing September 8. The indoor drink venue will "reopen in a new capacity at a future merchandise location," according to Disney. Fountain View, the coffee shop that features Starbucks, is moving to a temporary location this fall.

Mouse Gear and Electric Umbrella will also close later this year as part of the renovation, Disney said. Mouse Gear will move to a temporary location while crews work at its current location.

The Art of Disney store is expected to close and move to Heritage Manor in the American Adventure pavilion.

Disney didn't say what would replace Electric Umbrella, only that "new dining options will be available in the future."

The news of the closures comes as Epcot undergoes a massive multi-year upgrade. Other changes coming include a new main entrance, a redesigned fountain, a space-themed restaurant, a Guardians of the Galaxy ride, a Ratatouille ride, and a new play pavilion.

Disney plans to announce more details about Epcot's transformation at its D23 Expo in August.