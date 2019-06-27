ORLANDO, Fla. – There will be plenty of ways to celebrate Fourth of July if visiting Florida's theme parks during the holiday.

In addition to patriotic activities, the parks will all have their own special fireworks.

Here's a list of what each theme park will be offering on or before July 4.

DISNEY WORLD

Magic Kingdom – Disney's Celebrate America! A Fourth of July Concert in the Sky is set for 9:15 p.m. on July 3 and July 4. There will also be two dance parties—the Hoedown Throwdown in Frontierland and the Galactic Gathering in Tomorrowland.

Epcot – IllumiNations: Reflections of Earth, with patriotic "The Heartbeat of Freedom" fireworks display to follow, will begin at 9 p.m. on July 4. The Voices of Liberty will also perform at the America Gardens Theatre stage at 5:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m. and 8 p.m.

UNIVERSAL ORLANDO

Universal Studios Florida – Special entertainment at Music Plaza Stage includes live music featuring Raydio at 5 p.m., 6:15 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.; DJ M-Squared at 5:45 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.; and a character dance party from 6:15 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. followed by Universal's nighttime spectacular, Cinematic Celebration, at 9:45 p.m.. Festivities will take place July 4-6.

SEAWORLD ORLANDO

On July 4, the theme park's nighttime spectacular Ignite will feature a patriotic finale that includes fireworks, pyrotechnics and lasers. Ignite begins at 9:30 p.m. with the Fourth of July celebration set for 9:45 p.m.

MARGARITAVILLE RESORT ORLANDO

The Kissimmee resort is throwing its first Rock-N-Country Independence Day Celebration on July 4. The festivities include music, barbecue, drink specials and more. The event will take place at Fins Up Beach Club and the Salty Rim, both at the Margaritaville Hotel, from 1 p.m.-10 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children.

ICON PARK (The Wheel)

Celebrate the Fourth of July on July 4 and July 5 at Icon Park on International Drive in Orlando. Festivities include live music, stilt walkers, face painters, balloon artists and festive food. There will also be fireworks and a light show at The Wheel. The event is free with the purchase of a ticket to The Wheel.

LEGOLAND FLORIDA

Legoland will celebrate Independence Day on July 4-6. The theme park's Red, White & Boom festivities will include building a giant American flag with Lego bricks, a salute to the troops during the Battle for Brickbeard's Bounty ski show and the Brick & Broom Fireworks Celebration above Lake Eloise.

BUSCH GARDENS TAMPA BAY

Busch Gardens will celebrate the Fourth of July from July 4 through July 7. Festivities include fireworks, live music, dancers, special food items and more.