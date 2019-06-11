ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando is holding a special "opening celebration" for its newest coaster, Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, at Islands of Adventure.
- New coaster opens to the public June 13
- Coaster replaces the Dragon Challenge coaster
- PREVIOUS STORIES:
The ceremony, which is not open to the public, begins at 8:30 p.m. ET on June 11.
Universal will celebrate its new "story coaster" with a magical moment and appearances from "beloved Harry Potter stars."
The ceremony will be live-streamed on Universal's official YouTube channel. Spectrum will have complete coverage on our social media channels.
Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure takes riders on a creature-filled adventure through the Forbidden Forest.
The coaster is set to open to the public on June 13.
Attractions Insider is your all-in-one source for everything Florida theme parks.
Get news, deals, specials, photo galleries, video and more on our Attractions Insider page. Also sign up for attractions text alerts and subscribe to our email newsletter, Theme Park Roundup, to get up-to-the-minute attractions news delivered to your inbox or mobile device.