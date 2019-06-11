ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando is holding a special "opening celebration" for its newest coaster, Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, at Islands of Adventure.

The ceremony, which is not open to the public, begins at 8:30 p.m. ET on June 11.

Universal will celebrate its new "story coaster" with a magical moment and appearances from "beloved Harry Potter stars."

The ceremony will be live-streamed on Universal's official YouTube channel. Spectrum will have complete coverage on our social media channels.

Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure takes riders on a creature-filled adventure through the Forbidden Forest.

The coaster is set to open to the public on June 13.