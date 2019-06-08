ORLANDO, Fla. – Fun Spot America is celebrating birthday with discounted tickets.

Fun Spot offering ticket discount this weekend

Single-day tickets available for $25

Deal is in celebration of the amusement park's birthday

RELATED: Fun Spot to open interactive splash pad this summer

The amusement park's single-day tickets, which usually cost $49.95, are now available for $25. But that reduced price is only available this weekend only—June 8 and June 9.

Fun Spot is offering its 2019 Season Pass for $99, down from usual price of $149.95. The season pass can be used at all three Fun Spot locations—Kissimmee, Orlando and Atlanta—and have no blockout dates.

SkyCoaster rides are also available at a special price of $10.

Discounted tickets must be purchased by midnight Sunday, according to Fun Spot.

Single-day tickets can be used anytime between June 10, 2019 and June 10, 2020 at either the Orlando or Kissimmee location.

To purchase the tickets, visit the Fun Spot website.